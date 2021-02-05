The people of Madelia could have thrown up their hands in despair when their downtown was ravaged by a fire five years ago during a February blizzard.
But a story in last Sunday’s Free Press shows they did nothing of the sort. They banded together, helped each other and shared hope and smiles. Madelia came back from that fire to be stronger than ever.
The destroyed downtown buildings were rebuilt, as was infrastructure. Community leaders worked with private and public funding partners. Today, even in the pandemic, the city is strong and holding its own. A restored movie theater has re-opened, and there remains only one vacant property downtown with four new businesses interested in it.
People from Mankato and New Ulm and surrounding areas are visiting the town’s restaurants, brewpubs and shops to enjoy what the quintessential small town has to offer.
Madelia’s recovery offers some lessons.
Local residents invested in the businesses to rebuild but also provided volunteer time. Says Madelia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Angus: “We’re a family, we love what we have and want to keep it that way.”
Some Madelia investors didn’t expect a return. Christensen Communications invested in rebuilding and remodeling the classic Madelia movie theater that had been a fixture in downtown since 1939. A recent remodel was completed just before the pandemic shut everything this spring. But it’s up and running again and remains a draw for residents.
La Plaza Fiesta restaurant and the Madelia golf course teamed up to serve food at the golf course while the downtown restaurant was being rebuilt. That kept the popular restaurant part of the Madelia community.
And Region Nine Development Commission found a way to work with Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to fashion grants to spread out among many businesses versus just one large employer.
Many small towns already suffering from an economy that favors big businesses. Malls might have given up rebuilding a largely burned out downtown. But Madelians joined together and said they weren’t going down without a fight.
And they won.
