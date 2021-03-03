While the Biden administration has taken a good first step in exposing the Saudi crown prince’s involvement in the murder of a journalist, the United States must get tougher and create a higher price for this kind of international crime.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence last week released its investigative report — kept officially secret by the Trump administration — that concluded that Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the murder and dismemberment of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Bin Salman controls Saudi security forces.
Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018. Bin Salman accepted responsibility for the killing because it was on his watch, but denied involvement. The Saudis blamed it on rogue security officers, and eight Saudis were sentenced to prison over the killing.
The Biden administration has also pulled its support for the Saudi military action in Yemen, which is also significant. The State Department imposed visa restrictions on 76 Saudi officials involved in threatening dissidents abroad.
Biden had earlier promised to stop the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, but it is unclear if that has been implemented yet.
Democrats on intelligence committees in Congress are calling on the Biden administration to take stronger action and make clear to the Saudis their relationship with us will change dramatically. Biden administration officials say the relationship will be “recalibrated.”
Biden needs to reassert Washington’s worldwide moral influence and take a firm stand that dissidents are not be summarily killed and done away with, no matter who our allies might be.
Enforcing that position must once again be our role and our duty.
