While COVID-19 has cast a shadow on almost every aspect of public life, there’s a silver lining for the Mankato region as 18 candidates have put their best foot forward to serve on four open seats of the Mankato school board.
Answers to The Free Press candidate questionnaire are now online and will be published in the Sunday print edition. We encourage voters to review the candidates’ backgrounds, experience and answers to eight questions. (Answers to all questions are online, while space allowed for two questions in print.)
The candidates, many of whom are political newcomers, offer views on questions of racial equity, possible referendums for new buildings, staffing pay, COVID response, possible budget cuts and ways to improve schools.
Running for public office is never easy and it comes with a time commitment for candidates most of whom have full-time jobs and other commitments. So we give our appreciation to all candidates simply for being willing to participate in a public institution for the betterment of the community.
The number of interested candidates speaks well for the Mankato community. The number of candidates is the most seen in recent history. It shows a real engagement in one of the pillars of democracy and citizenship: educating young people.
Many of the candidates spoke of the need to close the achievement gap and make sure all students receive a quality education and that we pay attention to the special needs of students of color. Such a recognition can only bode well for reducing the achievement gap in Mankato schools.
Several candidates noted that in the age of COVID-19 schools may have to think differently about learning in the long-term. Distance learning may work better for some kids. Other candidates talked about the need for social and emotional support of students during this time of isolation.
There will be no shortage of brainpower filling the open seats whoever is elected.
We wish the candidates good luck and thank them once again for being willing to be part of the solution.
