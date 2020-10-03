Thumbs up to schools in St. James and Mankato for recent federal recognition as "Blue Ribbon Schools" in making gains on the achievement gaps for their students of color.
Northside Elementary in St. James and Jefferson Elementary in Mankato were two of just eight schools in Minnesota and 367 nationwide to earn the recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. The Minnesota Department of Education nominates the schools.
The schools were recognized for hitting and improving levels of standardized test scores for students of color. St. James Northside met targets of its subgroup of Hispanic students with 63 percent meeting the math target and 65 percent meeting the reading score.
Jefferson did not have enough subgroups to have a rating last year, but this year for the school's Black students, three of fourteen passed the math tests and 4 passed the reading tests.
Recognized schools must improve tests scores overall and students subgroups must be in the top 40 percent in the state and improvement among student groups must be in the top 15 percent of the state.
While some of the gains may seem small, they remain significant. Recent statewide statistics show 63% of white students meet math standards compared to 26% of Black and Native American students.
It's great to see local schools moving the needle on this important benchmark. When all students do well, the community does well.
A disappointing finish
Thumbs down to the quick demise of the Minnesota Twins' 2020 World Series ambitions.
The "Bomba Squad" had high hopes after winning 101 games in 2019 and setting the major league record in home runs. But the lineup was shut down in their only two playoff games this week, scoring just two runs and totaling a mere seven hits.
On the plus side, they made it through the fractional regular season without failing any virus tests. That was no small accomplishment in this pandemic year.
They should have high ambitions again in 2021 — perhaps even with fans in attendance rather than giant cutouts.
Deserved recognition
Thumbs up to local World War II veteran Charles Sehe for his incredible run as a sailor on the USS Nevada and finally receiving this week his Legion of Honor medal from the French government.
Sehe is well-known in Mankato as possibly the only living survivor of the USS Nevada crew in World War II, and he did tours around the world, supporting the U.S. invasion at Normandy, liberating Cherbourg and taking the Japanese islands of Iowa Jima and Okinawa.
Sehe survived Pearl Harbor and has lived a long and fruitful life as a veteran, father, Minnesota State University professor and neighbor.
The honor this week was specially presented by the Counsel General of France Guillaume Lacroix, who drove up from his Chicago office where he is France's representative for 13 states.
Mankato is fortunate to have such a distinguished veteran living among us.
Good work continues
Thumbs up to the generous area residents who keep on plugging along to do good under challenging circumstances.
This week alone The Free Press reported several stories about volunteers showing support so that nonprofits can continue their missions.
Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes for low-income residents, launched the "She Nailed It!" initiative to help make up for lost revenues due to the pandemic. It also introduces more women to carpentry in hopes they will return as volunteers.
They had such a good response from supportive businesses and volunteers that the event was extended to accommodate the 50 or so eager crew members.
And a solo volunteer at the ripe-old age of 10 sold the sweet corn he helped grow and donated proceeds to the Greater Mankato United Way.
Cameron Hodges, a Loyola Catholic School fourth grader, has now moved onto another way to continue fundraising efforts for the nonprofit by tie-dyeing United Way T-shirts and selling them for $15. (To order a shirt and arrange contactless pickup, send an email to cameron.hodges@loyolacathoicschool.org.)
Cam's motive is to help out other children who may not be as blessed as he is. What a great philosophy for all of us to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.