Schools face their most difficult challenge this fall as they attempt to create a “normal” educational experience during abnormal times.
With some already starting and others to start Thursday, teachers, staff and administration have spent countless hours preparing to not only teach three different ways, but preparing to turn on a dime when a change is required.
In-person, full-distance learning and a hybrid are the tools ready to bring education to a student population that needs a solid support system to meet their education and emotional needs.
It’s important we consider the village to raise a children adage as parents, grand-parents and the community at large will need to step in and make sure education moves forward for these students, and they can advance on schedule.
We’ve heard about the troubles of distance learning from non-existent internet connections in rural areas to the strain on working parents and the falling behind of students who find it difficult to learn at a computer all day.
The emotional and social needs of the students will be paramount. A certain amount of in-person learning will be necessary.
But the state health department, the department of education and local school leaders have put together a solid program that allows teaching methods to change in relation to the number of COVID cases, the positivity rate and possible outbreaks. The education leaders have spent much time making lesson plans in three ways instead of one.
The community also needs to support basic safety measures like wearing of masks and social distancing. These are not put in place to “close down schools,” but rather to keep schools open. Mass testing as was completed at Minnesota State University last week is not designed to close schools, but to keep them open with the appropriate amount of safety.
We should remember our teachers, staff and school leaders are under a tremendous amount of pressure to not only keep students safe but ensure they learn. We should provide all the support they need.
