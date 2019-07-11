Thumbs up to efforts that have started to decrease the number of opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota last year.
The state reported that 607 people died from drug overdoses in 2018, compared to 733 the year prior.
While a 17% drop is a positive sign, health officials note it's far too early to declare victory over the opioid epidemic. And while there are fewer deaths, there are still many non-fatal overdoses — an estimated five per day in Minnesota.
But it is encouraging that the focus on providing Naloxone to reverse drug overdoses and efforts to educate the public and doctors about the risks of opioids appears to be saving lives.
Pledge of Allegiance
Thumbs up to the city of St. Louis Park for agreeing to reconsider their earlier unanimous vote to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before City Council meetings.
At the meeting after that impromptu vote, more than 100 angry residents confronted the council, demanding the pledge be returned. The council says it will gather residents input and rethink the issue.
That council members didn't see the blowback that would come is startling. They voted to ditch the pledge after saying it could potentially make non-U.S. citizens or newer immigrants uncomfortable. That logic didn't sit well with many residents.
Elected bodies — and private groups — can decide if they want to recite the pledge or not. Many public bodies do not. And no one attending a meeting has any obligation to recite the pledge if they don't want to.
But St. Louis Park's vote to end the pledge, without a well-thought out reason for doing it and especially without getting a lot of public input first, was a big mistake.
Good government efforts
Thumbs up to the Minnesota DFL House leadership and the Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform for at least initiating the conversation to explore how the Legislature can be more transparent and open to the people.
Last week, the committee held the first of several planned public meetings to explore ways to make the legislative process work better and be more open to the public.
It's no secret to Minnesotans that much of last year's budget deal was negotiated in private between Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats in the House and Republicans in the Senate. Even the players say they don't like that secretive process.
DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler vowed in a statement to work to reform the legislative process to be more open and transparent and allow citizens to easily engage in the process.
Longtime supporter of open government Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, chairs the committee.
"Having recently completed our 17th special session in the last 21 years, we can see that work needs to be done to improve the legislative process,” Pelowski said in a statement.
“I look forward to our efforts to meaningfully address reforms that would allow the legislature to meet its Constitutional responsibility of completing the legislative session on time with a balanced budget.”
Legislators have given lip service to these ideas for too long, and a committee may not be the solution to these systematic and man made problems of political gamesmanship, but we give the DFL credit for at least setting up a process for discussion.
We urge GOP leadership to join the effort.
Ross Perot, patriot
Thumbs up to the legacy of Ross Perot, a rags to riches billionaire, who embodied the spirit of American independence.
Perot's run for president as an independent may have done more to shake up the two established political parties than any so called disrupter today.
Perot garnered 19 percent of the popular vote, about 24 percent in Minnesota and 26 percent in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. Perot garnered a highest share of the popular vote for an independent going back decades.
Perot also can be lauded for his attention to issues. He informed the electorate through his campaign of the dangers of growing the national debt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.