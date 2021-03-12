There’s a lot to like in the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill passed by Democrats that will boost the economy and tamp out the ill effects of the coronavirus. And most Americans agree.
Some 70 percent supported the plan that will help put back to work nearly 10 million Americans who remain jobless due to the pandemic. While the $1,400 most Americans will get from bill has garnered the most attention, the plan also supports American families by lifting 16 million people out of poverty and reducing childhood poverty by 50 percent, according to an analysis by the progressive-leaning Urban Institute.
Unemployment benefits will be boosted $300 per week, but will end in September so as not to be a permanent support. More importantly, the bill provides $350 billion to state and local government whose budgets and tax bases have been hurt by business lost to the pandemic. Schools will get $130 billion for safety equipment and ventilation systems. It targets $29 billion to the restaurant industry which has suffered huge losses during the pandemic.
It would allocate $76 billion to expand COVID testing, buy safety and medical equipment and speed up vaccine distribution.
The relief bill expands working class tax credits like the earned income credit showing that finally working families can get the tax breaks long doled out to corporations and other special interests.
The Trump tax cut of 2017, for example, reduced corporate taxes by 40 percent or about $1.5 trillion, and was expected to create a $2 trillion plus increase in the deficit.
Republicans criticizing the cost of the bill seemed to have developed a belated concern about the deficit, as many had supported a more expensive $2,000 payment proposed by former President Donald Trump late last year. They also voted for five previous COVID bills that had a price tag of $4 trillion, more than twice the amount of the current bill.
The COVID relief bill also ensures medical costs from COVID or other illnesses don’t bankrupt families. It provides for payment of COBRA health insurance premiums that skyrocket when people lose their jobs.
And while the COVID relief plan will increase the deficit in the short term, the economic stimulus will put people back to work, boost the economy and the tax base, thereby reducing the initial increase in the deficit.
The virus relief bill is a win-win-win for Americans, the economy and defeating the COVID virus.
