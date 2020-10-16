A shift in the U.S. Supreme Court to a 6-3 “right, right” conservative majority will have tremendous impact on American life, and that’s why we believe it was essential to nominate a judge after the American people have spoken on Nov. 3.
Now that we’ve heard from nominee Amy Coney Barrett, it seems waiting would have been even more important.
Barrett sought to keep her Senate testimony obscure, obtuse and opaque. The only saving grace may be her continual vows to be her “own person” on the bench, and rule not according to the “law of Amy” but to the “law of the American people.” She just didn’t mention which people and which laws. At least she is on record vowing independence, though there are plenty of skeptics.
She’s been on record and in print opposing Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. She says she has no “agenda” to overrule abortion cases, only an “agenda” to “stick to the rule of law.” Again, the rule of law according to whom? She said she’s “not hostile” to the Affordable Care Act. That’s an understatement that will be easy to defend as the ACA goes down on other “less hostile” arguments.
Coney Barrett claims to be an “originalist” to interpret the Constitution as it was written and not “legislate” court cases. She presumably disagrees with the idea that the document should evolve with liberties past and present. Would an originalist interpret the “three-fifths” clause of the Constitution that counted enslaved people as three-fifths a person for congressional representation an “original” good idea?
The Constitution has flaws where liberty is concerned. Being original about these flaws and ideas seems dangerous at best and undermines long-held freedoms at worst.
Coney Barrett gave non-answers about recusing herself in an election recount decision and if she had conversations with Trump about political positions.
Many of these revelations will not have landed in the realm of consciousness for the American people pre-occupied with a pandemic, racial unrest and a chaotic presidential election.
It seems the GOP leaders in Washington could have considered giving the American people the benefit of the doubt in waiting until after the smoke had cleared on Nov. 3, when they would have still been in power for a lame duck session.
The rush to approve Coney Barrett comes for no good reason, but one bad one: to have courts decide an election that should be in the hands of the people.
