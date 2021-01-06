President Donald Trump isn’t merely contesting the outcome of a free and fair election. He’s striking at the pillars of the American republican form of government that gives sovereignty to the people.
And a legion of misguided GOP legislators see their support of his illegitimate claims of election fraud as a bigger priority than standing with the people who they represent, millions of whom elected Joe Biden.
It’s heartening to see a growing chorus of other Republicans strongly condemn Trump and his congressional enablers. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania have been prominent among those condemning Trump’s attempt to not only delegitimize the election, but the basis of the election itself,.
Trump put his unlimited electoral avarice on display last week when he tried to corrupt a Georgia election official, demanding he “find” the 11,000 votes that would overturn that state’s results, which went for Biden. A transcript of the phone conversation showed Trump making mafia-like threats and at one point suggested White House lawyers could be “deputized” to recount Georgia votes.
Said Trump: “I need only 11,000 votes. Fellas. I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”
A group of 10 senators that included Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana issued a statement saying the “2020 election is over.” They said further attempts to cast doubt on the election’s legitimacy are “contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results.”
Every living former secretary of defense, from both parties, signed onto in an op-ed that said the election is over and the time for questioning results has passed. They said any use of the military to overturn the election would be “unlawful” and “unconstitutional.”
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said the “scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans.”
Sasse said he would not be following senators such as Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, or Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who he said are engaging in a “dangerous ploy” to threaten democracy and elections with their challenge to the certified Electoral College count.
The consent of the governed has been a hallmark of American democracy. Trump wants to revoke that consent. Nothing could be a bigger threat.
This unprecedented attack on the U.S. republican form of government where people direct the government can only be thwarted by all of us standing behind the GOP senators who oppose Trump’s threats.
