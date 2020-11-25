President Donald Trump’s tacit concession of defeat was long overdue, but his vow to “fight on” while questioning the integrity of the balloting threatens U.S. democracy and exposes his America First bravado as mere window dressing.
Trump is now casting doubt on everything the world understands about American freedom. He wants to make America last in the eyes of the free world.
Better angels, including many in the Republican Party, have denounced Trump’s transition delays, saying they threaten U.S. national security. The delays were belatedly alleviated when General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. She insisted her stall and its end were not influenced by the executive office. That doesn’t wash, but we’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.
It’s important the election be certified. Trump and his surrogates have filed nearly 50 lawsuits without establishing the violation of even one election law or that procedures were anything less than legitimate. Most of the cases were thrown out or dismissed for lack of evidence. Even the crazy antics of Rudy Giuliani couldn’t jump start this circus, and Trump was said to be tiring of the former New York mayor.
Trump vows to continue his fight, but it is now a continuing propaganda campaign to sow doubts about election integrity with his base and others who have sadly turned away from factual sources of news. This is a dangerous effort and one we believe the GOP has an interest in turning back.
Election integrity should not be a partisan issue. And until there are facts to suggest a problem, any “fight” from Trump and his supporters is just an unethical disinformation campaign and assault on American freedom.
