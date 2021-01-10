The president of the United States has incited an insurrection that defaced the U.S. Capitol and caused death, then praised the insurrectionists all the while continuing his lies to the American people that he won the 2020 election.
He called for the unlawful disruption of a joint session of Congress where the election was to be certified. He earlier made mafia-like threats to election officials to change a lawful vote tally in Georgia.
And before these egregious acts, he asked a foreign government to investigate his political rivals and was rightly impeached.
Trump has repeatedly violated his oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” He long ago failed to preserve the Constitution, but now he has clearly failed to protect and defend it. In fact, he has attempted to destroy the Constitution and all the institutions it supports in American democracy.
The people of the United States would be best served if President Donald Trump resigned immediately.
We are far from alone in that sentiment. Republicans, Democrats and conservative institutions such as The Wall Street Journal have called for some form of removal since the storming of the U.S. Capitol inspired by Trump. Facebook and Twitter have banned the president from their social media platforms, saying the risk to inciting rioting across the country is too great.
Republican leaders in Congress, and reportedly some Cabinet members, have discussed invoking the 25th Amendment, whereby the vice president convenes the Cabinet, and they agree to remove a president who is unable to carry out the duties of the office.
Given Trump’s recent mental state, continuing isolation and bizarre actions of late, it’s no stretch to conclude the president is mentally unfit. Reports suggest his advisors have already had to talk him out of dangerous national security moves he has suggested since losing the election. Now many of those close advisors have resigned. Trump is a threat to the national security.
For the good of American democracy and for the safety of its people, Trump should resign immediately.
