Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.