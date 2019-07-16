President Trump’s sexism, bigotry, racism and lies have spewed from his Twitter account so regularly it’s become routine.
His compulsive rants must be met with equally repetitive condemnation.
Unfortunately, Trump’s weekend verbal assault on four congresswomen of color was met with silence from prominent Republicans, with none stepping forward to condemn their president.
Trump tweeted that four minority congresswomen who have been critical of him should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
Suggesting that people of color are foreigners ignores the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the United States. The fourth, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, is a naturalized American citizen who immigrated from Somalia.
The president’s statement is as ignorant as suggesting Trump should go back to Germany where his ancestors came from.
On Monday, Trump dug in amid searing condemnation from Democrats, suggesting the four women apologize to him and the country “for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said.”
Trump is using such incendiary trash to reach a portion of his base and sow the seeds of polarization and prejudice.
It’s troubling that GOP leaders would abandon any sense of decency by standing in near silence amid the president’s racist rants. But they have shown they will accept any outlandish statements and actions by Trump so they can stay in power and stay on his favored side.
Among those cowtowing to Trump is 1st Dist. U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, who’s remained mum.
Ironically, the four women the president is attacking have shown the best of what the country can be. Whether or not one agrees with their politics, they are an American success story, using their skills to become members of Congress.
All Americans should be united in their denunciation of Trump’s childish antics.
