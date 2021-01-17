As the reality of President Donald Trump’s divisive threats to the Constitution and subsequent impeachment sets in, many are calling for Americans to come together in a unity that seems like it has been gone for decades instead of years.
Overcoming of these kind of challenges have, throughout our history, garnered the U.S. the respect of the world. The American Revolution, the Civil War, world wars and troubling conflicts (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan), and social movements like civil rights, equal rights and gay rights stand as shining examples of how a sometimes fragile democracy has come out on top.
The world is watching once again, wondering if we can overcome the dividing of one nation indivisible.
Americans themselves are soul searching for how it might be possible to live with the other side.
Fortunately, our history offers a roadmap.
First and foremost, democratic deliberation requires we all start with the same set of facts. It was easier when three credible TV networks and community newspapers in every town knew how to unearth facts and distribute them.
Now, social media dominates. There’s no guarantee social media giants will turn into robust fact checkers anytime soon. So we have to rely on other institutions. While credible news organizations have declined by some 50 percent over the last decade, many, fortunately, remain. That’s where we must start.
Second, we need to adhere to rules of debate. Fairness and balance are not enough. Inclusivity and diversity must be as important. We must provide equal time for equal views.
Kindness and respect must become universal character traits for all our citizens. We have to create disincentives for disrespect, name-calling and meanness.
We need leaders who have incentives to agree, listen and compromise instead of leaders who gain by building walls with closed minds. We need leaders focused on the greater good instead of the greater party. We need leaders who will be for the next generation instead of the next election.
And, most importantly, we need resolve and faith that once again we can, as Americans in a free and civil society, rebound from divisiveness and rebuild a working democracy.
