The attempt to undermine trust in American elections has intensified and is impacting the public.
The false scenario that America's election system is filled with fraud and mismanagement is based on some real but minor problems that have and will invariably arise when nearly 140 million people cast votes.
According to a Reuters survey released last week, about half of the registered voters in the United States, including some 80% of Republicans surveyed, say they are concerned that an increase in voting by mail will lead to widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election.
Fortunately a bipartisan majority of registered voters, 67%, said they are confident their ballot would be accurately counted if they voted by mail. That included eight of 10 Democrats and six of 10 Republicans.
The fear of some kind of mass fraud from mail ballots has been stoked by President Donald Trump, who has increasingly questioned the legitimacy of the November elections. His attacks have risen as his poll numbers have shrunk, leading to concerns that if he does lose, he will claim the vote was illegitimate.
The need for a robust mail-in voting system this year is important to allow for participation when many voters, particularly the elderly and those at higher risk, will feel uncomfortable going to polls during the coronavirus pandemic.
But in too many states Republican officials are doing all they can to reduce access to mail ballots. Iowa's lawmakers recently passed a bill that takes aim at access to mail ballots, including prohibiting the secretary of state from mailing absentee ballot requests to Iowans without a written voter request.
While GOP attacks on mail ballots are framed as protecting the integrity of the process, the fact remains there have never been significant, substantiated instances of voter fraud in America. The few sporadic cases of real fraud aren't shown to have any effect on the outcome. The GOP's real concern is that when more people vote, Republican candidates almost always do worse.
Political leaders of both parties need to stand up and refute the false claims that the American electoral system is untrustworthy. Failure to do so eats away at the fundamental pillar of our democracy.
