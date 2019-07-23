A full-time worker making $7.25 an hour earns $15,000 a year — a salary that is below the poverty line for a single parent with one child.
With rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $900 or more in many areas, that full-time worker wouldn’t take home enough to cover housing. Add in child care, food and other necessities and those working full time at the minimum wage have no alternative but to seek taxpayer-funded public assistance.
Yet Congress hasn’t increased the $7.25 minimum wage in a decade, the longest stretch since the minimum wage was instituted in 1938.
Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have a $7.25 minimum wage.
In Minnesota, large employers must pay a minimum of $9.86 an hour with the small-employer minimum at $8.04 an hour.
Last week the U.S. House voted to make up for the long delay in boosting the minimum wage, voting to phase in a new $15 standard over seven years. After that the wage would rise at a rate set by the annual median wage increase in the U.S.
The vote, largely along party lines, would also disallow employers from paying disabled workers or tipped employees less than the minimum.
The increase would boost pay for 27 million Americans, according to government estimates.
The bill is getting a cool response from the GOP-led Senate and President Trump has been unclear on whether he supports a boost or to what level.
Opponents of a raise give the same argument whether the economy is booming or dragging: A minimum wage boost will force employers to lay workers off.
But evidence shows a reasonable wage increase, phased in over several years, has little tendency to cause large cuts in the number of employees. Businesses hire the number of workers they need to compete and be profitable.
And a boost to the minimum wage adds a boost to the economy as consumer spending increases.
The lowest paid workers deserve relief from a decade of inaction in Washington. Setting a $15 minimum, which still provides a modest $32,000 a year salary for a full-time worker, shouldn’t be a partisan issue but one of basic fairness.
