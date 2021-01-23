Thumbs up to first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who recited a moving poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Gorman, 22, who is Black and a recent student at Harvard, delivered a spellbinding poem about where America has been, where it can go and what its people can become.
Her poem’s reference to the recent insurrection at the Capitol turned that dark moment into one from which we can and must move on.
She rightly touched on topics of American history and the role of a free and democratic people. Racial justice became an important theme in a year of incidents of police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
In an interview with CNN, she said she drew some of her material from tweets during the insurrection as a way to get at the anger of those who participated. And she addressed that anger with grace and beauty.
Her poem “The Hill We Climb” is an anthem to hope, its closing lines:
When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it
Vets’ ride
Thumbs up to the local local DAV Lyle C. Pearson Sr. Chapter 10 for helping ensure veterans have a smooth ride to medical appointments.
The chapter paid $10,000 toward a new $27,000 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan. Now, for the first time, vets have the option of being transported by a vehicle with a driver provided.
In the past, veterans had to rely on children, a spouse or other means to get around. And often those trips weren’t covered by veterans’ insurance policies.
For nearly three years the chapter has been doing fundraising and soliciting contributions from businesses to make the new van a reality. Now the DAV is looking for volunteer drivers.
Transportation for veterans, particularly in rural parts of the state, has always been a challenge. Thanks to the local chapter more vets now have a good option for getting to appointments.
A face for science
Thumbs up to the immediate prominence granted by the Biden administration to Dr. Anthony Fauci, sidelined by the Trump administration for daring to contradict the fact-challenged 45th president.
President Biden has pledged to follow the science in the fight against the pandemic, and Fauci made it clear Thursday that he is far more comfortable in Biden’s environment than in Trump’s.
Biden is taking the pandemic more seriously than Trump did. Restoring the government’s infectious disease expert to a place of public prominence is one sign of that.
Editorial Board
Snowplay offered gift of joy
This is my thank you to the family who came and blessed the whole facility with their unrealized gift — giving joy to others.
When I came down for dinner ... imagine, looking out onto the pristine snow covered backyard where there had been only squirrel tracks to be seen.
There were children out there, building snowmen — 14 of them — and (playing) the hound-and-goose game.
When everyone arrived for dinner, there were very few at the tables. No. They were lined up at the windows, watching the show. Conversations during the meal and after for days to come, frequently were mentions of the activities.
The activity lady hurriedly put a “Thank you” in the window. Hope the folks saw it.
It was the best time for us at Crystal Seasons.
Thank you to all who came.
Watching the youngest little one come to his mom, with his knitted cap carried in both hands, ready to cry; then watching him, huge smile on his face, skedaddle full speed ahead back to his snowman ... my favorite memory.
Betty Roos
Lake Crystal
