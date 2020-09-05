Recently, my wife and I were in the "Mankato Entertainment District" having dinner at a new local restaurant. We parked in the surface parking lot adjacent to Blue Bricks. As we we proceeded across the street we encountered the Pub 500 patio area. It encompassed the entire public sidewalk with barricades requiring pedestrians to walk in the street to get by the establishment's seating area.
As my wife and I had dinner, I noticed that all of the other businesses, with patio seating on the same block had their patio/outdoor seating areas confined to an area that left the public sidewalk open to pedestrian traffic.
Why does Pub 500 have an exception to sharing the public space?
For pedestrians to have to walk in the street, in order to bypass Pub 500's patio area, is an annoyance. However, for persons with mobility disabilities, it constitutes a real safety hazard.
Perhaps the Mankato City Council has a separate ordinance in place for certain select businesses.
A public sidewalk is paid for by the public at large and as so, should be accessible all.
(Full disclaimer: There was a commercial grade construction barricade at the entrance to Pub 500's patio even though there was no obvious construction taking place, nor has there been for months.)
Martin Kennedy
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.