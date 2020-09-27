Our residential street was a detour speedway most of the summer. To avoid getting the unfriendly finger if we attempted to slow traffic, a neighbor purchased and distributed lawn signs along the boulevards. Ours said “Please slow down.”
The signs helped, the project is over, so I decided to recycle the sign for National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday morning I altered our sign and put it on our lawn. It said “Please Vote.”
Although I’m no artist, I was quite proud of my work. By 7 a.m. Wednesday, only the frame remained.
I wonder who would feel a need to remove a sign from private property that simply encourages voter turnout.
Elaine M. Lilly
Mankato
