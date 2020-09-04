When fixing what is wrong in America today, we need to build up what is right about America.
A couple of weeks ago I stood with postal workers, union members, veterans, educators, and people serving from all walks of life in our community to stress how the United States Postal Service is essential to that mission.
USPS has allowed us to keep in touch and order what we need at a time of social distancing. Yet, with recent changes millions of Americans like my sister have experienced delays in getting medications. I know many who were given opportunities working for the post office they would not have otherwise had and are now afraid for their jobs.
I come from a family of farmers who do not need another hurdle to their way of life like losing mail service. Neglecting USPS will lead to more of us being isolated, inconvenienced, and feeling forgotten.
Congressman Jim Hagedorn could have joined dozens of his Republican colleagues and supported a recent bill to reverse recent changes and provide needed funding to USPS. Instead he voted against it. This is coming from a congressman whose office was happy to use the mail to erroneously spend taxpayer money on printing mailers to enhance his own political image.
While neither sleet, nor snow, nor gloom of night can stop the service of USPS, some politicians focused on big money and political self-interest just might. We can not let them get away with it. It is time to replace them with leaders like Dan Feehan who will serve all Americans by protecting institutions like the Postal Service.
Chris Russert
Mankato
