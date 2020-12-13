I heard a discussion on a cable TV network for the first time concerning priorities for COVID-19 vaccines with mention of those people confined in jails, prisons, forensic hospitals, group homes and for those who work there.
These settings have experienced some super-spreader events with no escape to another setting possible.
Opposition to any priority for those in these settings was expressed by another expert on the grounds that most were young and able to establish distance from others and in any case were not deserving of consideration for any priority — certainly not to be considered along with grandmas in nursing homes.
Arguments like this, largely unrecognized by the speaker or the listener, demonstrates prisoners are considered “other,” not as good as the rest of us. Yet, many in prisons have not had a trial and many in jails or forensic hospitals have not been convicted of anything.
The sentences do not require suffering a preventable illness with attendant possibility of serious morbidity and mortality.
Delmer C. Eggert, M.D.
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.