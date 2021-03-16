The U.S government budget deficit hit a record for the first five months of the fiscal year. At $1.05 trillion, it is up 68% from last year, and well above the previous five-month record of $652 billion, which was set during the financial crisis a decade earlier.
Bottom line, we’re swimming in red ink.
The news isn’t surprising. The pandemic-driven economic downturn led the federal government to provide resources, relief and stimulus to assist businesses and citizens who have been caught up in the COVID storm. This is what good government policy does when there is a crisis. Unfortunately, if one reviews our nation’s history of budget mismanagement, it looks like we have been in an ongoing crisis for over 50 years.
Since 1970 the U.S. has run a budget deficit every year, with the exception of 1998-2001. Year in and year out, like clockwork, we over spend, or under tax, depending on your perspective.
It’s easy to blame the pandemic for our fiscal woes today; however, truth be told, prior to 2020, we were on track for record deficits of at least $1 trillion each year for the next decade (based on Congressional Budget Office projections). When our nation’s checkbook is managed in an irresponsible manner during what are purported to be good times, what are we to expect will happen when a real crisis comes and deficit spending is genuinely needed?
The question is: Do these deficits even matter? Absolutely! Every year that the U.S. government runs a deficit, we must borrow to cover the shortfall, adding to the federal government’s national debt; which is currently sitting at $28 trillion. Go to www.usdebtclock.org if you want to be amazed — maybe even horrified — at how quickly the total is increasing, each and every second.
While we may not have to pay this debt today, we are obligated to pay the interest on what we’ve borrowed, which is $345 billion, representing 5.3% of federal spending in 2020. As deficits continue, the debt increases and our interest payment grows. As it does, the interest will crowd out other spending needs that we all take for granted, such as meat inspectors, safe airports, and a CDC to fight the next virus.
Interest on the national debt must always be paid before any of these “discretionary” budget items are funded.
Is this the legacy you want to leave to your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, or anyone younger than yourself who you care about? A massive debt burden they will be responsible for repaying? Do we want to go down in history as the generation that borrowed our country into bankruptcy?
Do our political leaders care about the future of our country? Of course they do, but they care even more about getting re-elected. Until Americans speak out and declare reigning in national debt a priority, our elected officials will ignore their fiscal irresponsibility and behave as they have for the past 50 years.
We are nearing the end of the COVID pandemic. When it has passed, we need to address the raging fiscal epidemic that infects our country. This means making annual deficits and the growing national debt a top priority.
You can do this by having your voice heard through the Concord Coalition, a bi-partisan non-profit organization that works to build awareness about our nation’s fiscal recklessness. Reach out to us today at concordcoalitionmn@gmail.com to learn how you can make a difference on this vital issue.
We need your help to cure this fiscal virus before it kills the patient.
Joe Spartz is the director of the Minnesota state chapter of the Concord Coalition.
