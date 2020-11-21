The movement to re-evaluate historical monuments is not erasing history. Instead, the movement reclaims the stories of groups of people who were erased by European American male stories.
Our region has its own history of racism and xenophobia. The events surrounding the 1862 U.S.–Dakota War included treaty scams; corruption and graft; stolen land; strategic starvation; biological warfare; concentration camps; sham trials; mass hanging; and forced relocations.
Yes, there was an uprising … because of how the government and its agents treated the native people of this region.
The park is sometimes viewed as an historical monument to Henry Sibley in his role as Minnesota’s first governor. However, Sibley’s most notable role in the Mankato area was to oversee the military tribunal that sentenced more than 300 Dakota warriors to death.
The prisoners were held in the location “east of the Blue Earth River and south of Sibley Mound,” named for Sibley’s fur trading post. So, the area was known as “Sibley Mound” even before the park was established in 1887.
What do we want Mankato to be known for? When our children ask us, “How did Sibley Park get its name?” The naming of the park honors a man whose lasting contributions to our area were the betrayal and massacre of the Dakota people.
Parks are special and important places for our community. This is one of the sacred spaces in the region. Now, we know better. Let’s correct the narrative and re-name this park to honor the existence, dignity and value of those who were here first.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
