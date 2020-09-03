Regarding your editorial, "Peace must precede politics or revenge" (Aug. 30), you fail to mention that the first man to vandalize a business in South Minneapolis after George Floyd's murder was a white supremacist bent on fomenting violence (Star Tribune, July 28).
As armed "three percenters" drove through the protest area fires set on the North Side, far from the demonstrations, appear to have been the work of right-wing agitators (MPR, May 30).
In Las Vegas, three "boogaloo" white supremacists, hoping to incite a race war while casting blame on Black Lives Matter protesters, were arrested before they could deploy the explosives they carried (Las Vegas Review Journal, June 3).
White supremacist "boogaloo bois" murdered a police officer in Santa Cruz and a security officer in Oakland, hoping the killings would be attributed to protesters (Los Angeles Times, June 16). Far right pro-fascist organizations have been attacking protesters violently in cities across the nation (Washington Post, July 16).
The vigilante killings in Kenosha are only the latest troubling evidence that right wing violence is not only fanning the flames but in many cases is starting them.
Trump and his increasingly authoritarian party would have us believe his reelection is the only thing standing between us and violent lawlessness.
His law and order campaign is bolstered by violence from fascist and white supremacist supporters that he, in turn, attributes to Black protesters to appeal to his fearful base.
I'm not asking for "both sides" to be recognized in your editorial commentary. I'm asking for accuracy in hopes that The Free Press editorial board doesn't fall into the trap being set by Trump and his campaign. Black lives matter. So too, as Trump incites wholesale distrust of the press, does journalism's role in holding the powerful accountable.
Barbara Fister
Mankato
