Back in August the Mankato school district hired a consulting firm to advance identity politics broadly within the district using a misnomer of “equity” in this effort.
Most recently, the district announced its hiring of a communications director, Stacey Wells, who had been its equity consultant and an advocate in her role as director of equity and inclusion with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
On the surface, who could be against equity, since most assume it is just another term for fairness. However, that is not how equity is viewed or advanced by these consultants within the district. Rather it is a term that hides a philosophy of grievance, racial bias, and political objectives.
To illustrate, Stacy Wells is one of two co-founders of the Mankato based organization Love and Struggle. In this role she reviews and comments on the content appearing on its blog and Facebook posts.
Its Aug. 1, 2020 Facebook post opens with an honorable mention of the revolutionary Black Panther George Jackson. Besides the innocent lives Jackson took, including those during the Soledad prison riot in 1970, he is also famously known for his comment: “I met Marx, Lenin, Trotsky, Engels, and Mao when I entered prison and they redeemed me.”
What is it about George Jackson that merits honoring?
The Mankato school district, its faculty, and certainly its students do not need divisive ideology to be infused into its culture and curriculum. Rather, the priority should be on providing students with the knowledge and capacity to think critically and allow each to make their own decisions.
Peter Pytlak
North Mankato
