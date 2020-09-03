The Minnesota Senate Victory Fund is the political arm of the Senate Republican Caucus. They are sending out political mailers to Minnesotans right now to support their GOP candidates. But the mailers are blatant attacks on the DFL Senate candidates; propaganda, twisting of the facts and yes, downright lies.
As an example, take the mailer that was sent out to Senate District 20 voters. It is a full-blown, negative ad used to bash the Senate District 20 DFL candidate Jon Olson. This mailer does not even name their GOP candidate they are supposedly backing, Sen. Rich Draheim!
Jon Olson pledged he would never run an attack ad against his opponent and would denounce attack ads run against his opponent by any outside organizations.
At early gatherings, he voiced we’re in danger of losing this country if we don’t find ways to come together to solve our shared challenges. He took this pledge because he believes we deserve politics that focus on addressing our needs. He wants elections to once again be about the marketplace of policy ideas, and that we should be afforded the chance to hear what candidates actually stand for rather than be inundated with the kind of despicable attack ads being run by the Minnesota GOP and the Senate Victory Fund.
I am disappointed in the GOP and specifically Sen. Draheim, who apparently condones these divisive politics since he hasn’t demonstrated his opposition to these shameful tactics. The people of our district deserve better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.