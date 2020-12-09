I read The Free Press My View by Curtis Dahlin, titled "Sibley Protected Dakota from Mobs" (Dec. 6). The Dahlin letter is accurate and an excellent defense of the Sibley Park naming issue. I don’t know Mr. Dahlin, but he hit the ball out of Sibley Park.
All this “political correctness” reminds me of the Cultural Revolution in Communist China (1965-1968). The red dictator Mao Tse-Tung launched an attack against the enemies of socialism, Western-inspired books and anything Mao disliked, including people, and China’s past historical artifacts.
The mob-ruled disaster, led by the Red Guards, not only purged the past history for the sake of Mao, but created an insult to the intelligence of the ordinary Chinese citizen. It’s happening again in our United States.
Because of the weather, tall grass prairie fires, hostile Sioux, crop-eating locusts and just plain hard conditions, Minnesota in the mid-1800s was not a pleasant place to live. The winter of 1862 (Sioux uprising) was brutal — it was 42 degrees below zero (the limit thermometers could register at that time) and the snow was 7 feet high (March 1862).
Stage drivers would not take their horses out for fear of freezing. There were spring floods and not a bridge was left west of Mankato. Whether you were a Dakota Sioux or a white settler, the people suffered from appalling conditions.
Lack of food, coal or wood for heat and inadequate shelter were big problems. Were the Dakota Sioux starving? Yes, and so were the white settlers.
The Dakota Sioux just wanted the white settlers out of Minnesota and they started the war. Henry Sibley ended the war and the killing.
Cliff Stemper
Cleveland
