Socialism is not a dirty word. In fact, most of us honor and revere the largest socialist institution in the country, the U.S. military.
Active-duty service women and men, and their families receive free or subsidized medical care, free or subsidized education, free or subsidized housing, free or subsidized moving expenses.
When deployed they receive free or subsidized food, and all groceries, goods and fuel are tax free at “PX” (Post Exchange) stores. Also, depending upon length of service and rank at full retirement, military members and their dependents receive benefits that can include income and medical care for life.
To be sure, our active-duty service women and men risk the ultimate sacrifice. In exchange they are supported by our tax dollars. In another word, socialism.
It is time to stop complaining about the supposed horrors of socialism and realize that it is already functioning quite well with support from both sides of the aisle.
Donald A. Friend
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.