The final third of the 2019-2020 school year for Mankato Area Public Schools made history and for quite different reasons. As summer begins and MAPS students and faculty take a well-deserved break, please accept my sincere appreciation and thanks for a productive year.
The COVID-19 pandemic challenged schools across the world to shift to distance learning environments. To make this happen, MAPS had two significant changes to make. First, Minnesota school districts had two days in mid-March to design and implement child care services for children of emergency health care personnel and nutrition programs to provide daily lunch and breakfast for students.
Our local results were outstanding. MAPS Emergency Care served dozens of children, and at the conclusion of the school year, over 200,000 meals had been distributed.
The other significant change gave faculty and principals 10 days to shift the traditional school model, and on March 31, distance learning began across MAPS. I am proud of the work and learning that everyone did to make this happen.
MAPS staff met this challenge by emphasizing the need for balance between academic expectations and caring for the social-emotional needs of students and families. We emphasized ‘connections before content’ to reflect the critical importance of engaging and supporting students during these times when we were unable to be physically together. The efforts of all stakeholders, including the sacrifice, time, and energy required of MAPS parents and caregivers were tremendous.
As we neared the end of distance learning, the death of George Floyd exposed yet again the racial inequities that have existed in American society for far too long. For many of our students, this may have been the first time they have seen such broadscale social unrest this close to home.
Typically, faculty and staff provide in-person support to students and families during challenges like this, and it was difficult that social distancing prevented us from physically seeing our students to listen to and engage with them in such tumultuous times. While distance learning called for balance, the harsh realities of racial injustice demand a different response from us.
Systemic racism exists, and it is naive to think that the systems and structures of MAPS are immune. We are not, and the equity journey that we have been on as a school district is now more important than ever. Students and families, especially families of color, have legitimate questions about school systems, like “Does my school district care about racism?”, “Is school a safe and welcoming place for my child?”, “Are schools part of the problem or part of the solution?”
As superintendent, I recognize and welcome my role in leading anti-racism initiatives and the continued development of an anti-racist school system and culture. Our School Board has recommitted itself to this work through its governance role, and we will continue to engage and take action in this critical work at every level of our system. We are fortunate to have community partners working alongside us as well.
For those of us who are parents and caregivers, we know of the unending desire to want the very best for our children and for them to be happy. When our kids thrive, our communities thrive.
We must continue to create more inclusive schools that lift up all students and provide rich and diverse experiences that reflect our very best community ideals of togetherness, equity and love. Those are school, community and human ideals we can all get behind.
Paul Peterson is superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools.
