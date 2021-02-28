Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker briefed the Senate about the department’s new controversial proposed social studies standards.
These new standards are exploring the elimination of learning benchmarks for vital historical topics such as the American Revolution, World War I, World War II and the Holocaust. Needless to say, these are some of the most important events in history and should continue to be taught as such in taxpayer-funded public schools.
Why isn’t the MDE concerned with parental opinions on major proposed changes like this? Why aren’t they concerned about the opinions of the taxpayers who fund public education? How would any rational person support de-emphasizing these historical topics even in a first-round social studies standards review?
It should concern every Minnesota voter to know their taxpayer-funded Department of Education is even entertaining broad and objectively damaging changes to social studies, civics, history and government classes.
While prioritizing the importance of certain historical events may be subjective, the truth of those events is not. This tells me they want to dramatically change our children’s perception of history through editorial tactics such as selection bias, cherry-picking, and lying by omission, none of which have any place in public education.
Where science and history are concerned, there’s no such thing as “my truth” or “your truth”, there’s the truth, and the MDE apparently doesn’t think that Minnesota parents or our children are capable of exploring the full breadth of human history without their editorial oversight.
This is why I support Sen. Gary Dahms’s efforts to delay these new proposed standards and encourage all Minnesotans to call their representatives and ask them.
Emily Eileen
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.