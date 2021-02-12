Some parents have formed the Facebook group Re-open District 77. For Mankato’s teachers, reading these posts is an exercise in self-deprecation. Teachers face the same obstacles as everyone else: We have childcare issues, family members have lost jobs, we have sick relatives. We know this group does not represent most families.
However, there are many disparaging comments about Mankato’s teachers, so I wanted to take the opportunity to address some common misconceptions found in the group.
Teachers are lazy and don’t want to return to school
Every teacher wants to return to normal. We know quality of instruction is impacted by distance learning. This is the most challenging year of our careers. We are working harder than ever with fewer resources, trying to provide the best possible education for our students under these conditions.
High school teachers must use a complicated new learning management system, which requires coding skills, with little training, while digitizing and reworking all learning activities from assignments to assessments. Flipping back and forth from hybrid to distance changes planning, course pacing and activities.
This is in addition to our normal workload of planning, teaching, grading, providing feedback, making accommodations for individuals, providing social/emotional support and communicating with 150 students/parents. Many teachers continue to support extra-curricular activities like coaching and clubs. What the public sees is the tip of the iceberg.
Hybrid is better than distance learning
Most teachers will tell you student engagement increased in distance, because we have all kids in the same class at the same time. In hybrid, teachers are teaching distance only students, hybrid distance students and hybrid in-person students, trying to provide all kids with the attention they deserve.
Hybrid is unsustainable. It’s like riding two horses with one behind. A typical high school class load is 5 classes a day. Divide those kids into three groups ( A, B, and distance only), that’s 15 individual groups per day. While hybrid may be attractive to parents, it comes at a cost: Teachers will burn out quickly.
Highly qualified, experienced teachers like we have in Mankato are invaluable. It takes years to become proficient in this career, and there is a teacher shortage in Minnesota and nationwide.
Teachers have the opportunity to get vaccinated
This may be true for smaller districts, but not ISD77. Most Mankato teachers are waiting for a vaccine. I want to be crystal clear — we want to return to our buildings, but we want it to be safe for ourselves, school staff and students. An email from St. Peter Public Schools states that 170 educators were vaccinated the week of Feb. 1, and up to 300 vaccines will be available to educators this week (Feb. 8) We are told St. James has been taken care of too. Most of their educators have had the opportunity to get a vaccine. We have not.
Small districts and parochial schools have returned, why not us?
This is not an apples to apples comparison. Small districts have an easier time controlling infection and conducting contact tracing. Parochial schools like Loyola serve a select group of families that can afford private education, and with that comes a bubble of privilege with less risk, better access to medical care and better single family housing.
Re-open District 77 thinks about THEIR kids. Teachers have to think about ALL kids
There’s not a lot of diversity in this group. This makes sense — the CDC website states that African Americans are 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized and 2.8 times more likely to die from COVID than their white counterparts. The trend is similar for Latinos and Native Americans, who are more than 4 times more likely than whites to end up in the hospital, and 2.8 times more likely to die.
This is reflected in our numbers. For example, at Mankato East High School 68.7% of the student population is white, but 74.3% of students returning to the building are white. At East 16.3% of the student body is Black, but only 13.3% of students returning are Black.
Similar racial disparities can be seen for every demographic. Point is, don’t assume your experience with the pandemic is everyone’s experience. Other people might be suffering more than you, and teachers must take that into account.
If they don’t open schools now, we should withhold our property taxes
Education is a public service, not a product. We all pay to educate all children. That’s why you will continue to pay property taxes even after your children are out of the school system. ISD77 runs a tight financial ship and residents get real value from every education dollar.
Education dollars should fund students, not schools
This is a failed policy. For example, Chicago Public Schools implemented student-based budgeting, where dollars follow students and families have (some) school choice. The result has been increased segregation and the creation of a multi-tiered school system.
These schools become centers of concentrated poverty, serving students with the highest needs while having the smallest budgets. Is that the vision we want for our district?
Public schools are one of the last places where people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, abilities, and needs converge in one place. Schools are where kids learn civic competence, civil discourse and develop social understanding. Self-imposed segregation will not teach students how to be successful in a diverse world, or heal the divisions in our nation.
Teachers know the pandemic has been hard on our students. Many of us are parents ourselves. The buildings may close, but teachers have never stopped working. We are working harder than ever. We have never refused to return to our classrooms, but the safety of ourselves, staff, and students is an ongoing concern.
Comments made in Re-open District 77 have felt like a beat-down we do not deserve. Please consider this before demonizing teachers.
Timothy Meegan is a teacher at Mankato East High School and lead faculty representative for the Mankato Teachers’ Association.
