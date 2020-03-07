Thumbs up to a state election system that made for a smooth, easy experience for voters during Tuesday’s primary.
While Minnesota’s political parties have occasionally used primaries to choose their presidential nominees, they’ve mostly held caucuses in the past.
The neighborhood meeting format of caucuses is being used by fewer states because it’s complicated, excludes people who have to work or have other obligations when the evening caucuses are held, and because turnout is so low. Minnesota’s major political parties should, and likely will, dump the caucus system for good and stick with primaries going forward.
About 885,000 Minnesotans cast votes Tuesday, including many who took advantage of early mail voting options. That turnout was nearly three times the number of voters who took part in the caucuses four years ago.
While the political parties set many of the rules for how the primary worked, it was the secretary of state and all the county election offices that oversaw the actual voting. Minnesota has always had a robust, secure and usually hiccup-free election system, something many states don’t have. For that voters should be grateful.
A bad link
Thumbs down to Minnesota secretary of state’s office for its bizarre, if brief, linking to a partisan website on the morning of Tuesday’s presidential primary.
According to Secretary of State Steve Simon, the state’s online precinct finder was overwhelmed Tuesday morning, and for 17 minutes voters were directed to a page operated by boldprogressives.org, a group supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy. The information wasn’t incorrect, but accessing it required visitors to provide the group with an email address and ZIP code — information valuable to a canvassing group but not relevant to poll location. That site was, after about 17 minutes, replaced by another, nonpartisan, outside site.
Simon, to his credit, does not try to dismiss the error. But we do share the question posed by one of Simon’s predecessors, state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer: Why was the state’s own site so readily overwhelmed that it had to fall back on outside sites?
There figures to be more voters looking for their polling places in November than for the presidential primary. Simon’s office needs to be ready for that traffic.
Pomp and circumstance
Thumbs up to the state’s graduation rates climbing upward, even if it’s baby steps. Nearly 84% of Minnesota seniors graduated in 2019, up 0.5% from the previous year.
It’s worth noting that most school districts in our south-central region had rates higher than the state average. Nearly 87% of Mankato students graduated in four years, a 1% drop from the year before, but 2018 was the highest rate in five years. East High School had the highest 2019 rate of Mankato schools at 93%.
Some of the smaller school districts in the regions are meeting or exceeding the state’s goal of 90% by 2025. And it’s especially great to see that two area districts that were below the state average in 2018 achieved significant increases in 2019. Waseca climbed from 81% to 88% and Le Sueur-Henderson from 81% to 93%.
Schools and the state education department still need to pay extra attention to their students of color and work to close the gap when it comes to their graduation rates, which are still noticeably lower. The graduation rate for American Indians is about 50%.
Ill-chosen language
Thumbs down to Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the leader of the Democratic caucus, for his implicit threat to the two newest Supreme Court justices as the high court heard arguments in an abortion case.
It is not an excuse for Schumer that President Trump verbally abuses federal judges on a regular basis. It’s wrong from Trump and it’s wrong from Schumer.
Schumer backed off his language a couple of days later. But the incident is an indication of how political discourse in this nation has degraded.
