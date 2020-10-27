The Washington Post’s fact-checking team can’t keep up with Trump’s lies, but reports that as of Aug. 27, Trump had told 22,247 lies and misrepresentations in 1,316 days.
The New York Times found that Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements in just one 90 minute rally.
PolitiFact calculates that only 12% of Trump’s statements are true or mostly true. The remaining 88% range from half-true to “Pants on Fire.”
That covers everything he says about the coronavirus pandemic, including the claim that we are “rounding the corner.” Case numbers are hitting record highs and more than 225,000 people have died, twice the number of deaths America suffered in WWI.
We could have saved tens of thousands of lives: a new study from Columbia concluded that at least 130,000 lives, and possibly up to 210,000 lives, would have been saved if the government had mandated the usual safety measures, including masks, social distancing, and hand washing.
But Trump still doesn’t have a national policy except to lie about the pandemic.
Trump continues his super spreader rallies. USA Today found 1,500 additional cases following Trump rallies in three states, including Blue Earth and Beltrami counties in Minnesota. CNN reported three outbreaks in Minnesota following Trump rallies and record hospitalizations in Minnesota this week.
Trump’s most repeated falsehood — made over 400 times — is that the U.S. economy is the best in history. More recently, he has claimed it is “the best economy in the history of the world.”
But even the pre-coronavirus economy did not do as well as under Eisenhower, LBJ or Clinton. (Washington Post)
Further, Trump didn't build a great economy, he inherited it.
The economy created 8 million jobs in Obama’s last three years and 6.5 million in Trump’s first three years (CNN), an average of 215,000 per month vs. 182,000 (NBC).
Economic growth was virtually the same during Obama's second term, 2.4% vs. 2.5% in the first three years of Trump.
But economic growth under Trump declined by 32.9% last quarter on an annual basis, the worst in our history, greater than during the Great Depression.
The trade deficit in July was $80.1 billion, the highest in our history.
Trump lies constantly about jobs; the economy actually lost 25 million jobs just in April and has only gained back 14 million since. So there are 11 million more unemployed now than in February, and an average of 800,000 more people are filing for unemployment every week. The unemployment rate is 7.9% and going higher.
Remember when Trump was going to pay off the debt during his first term? The U.S. has run up $8.3 trillion more debt since Trump took over.
“Federal debt totaled 102% of gross domestic product, the first time it has exceeded the size of the economy for the full fiscal year in more than 70 years.” (Washington Post)
Charlotte Alter, writing for TIME, found that Trump supporters she interviewed in rural areas were highly susceptible to Trump’s conspiracy theories and falsehoods, such as QAnon, and strongly resistant to unwelcome facts, like the surging Covid deaths.
This is probably because of Trump’s constant disparagement of the press — “fake news,” “the enemy of the people,” along with “idiot scientists.” He even labeled his health expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a “disaster.”
Trump is hoping for a reprise of 2016’s October surprise (Comey’s intervention), by pushing Rudy Giuliani’s smear campaign against Hunter Biden
But Trump lives in a glass house … he took in at least $73 million from foreign sources during his first 2 years in office, and has a secret bank account in China.
He has been the focus of investigations into housing discrimination, bribery, corruption, dealings with the mob, misleading earnings reports, fraud, and improper campaign contributions.
He paid $25 million over his fraudulent Trump University, and two million for fraud involving his family charity; New York State has banned him from running a charity in the state for life.
The IRS fined Trump’s Taj Mahal casino $10 million for violating anti-money laundering rules 106 times in its first eighteen months of operation. Twenty six women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct; a court recently ordered him to provide DNA in the rape case of E. Jean Carroll.
Trump’s corruption is no surprise, but he is taking the Republican Party down with him. As the New York Times editorialized, today’s G.O.P. has allowed itself to be co-opted and radicalized by Trumpism: “Its ideology has been reduced to a slurry of paranoia, white grievance and authoritarian populism.”
And lies.
Tom Maertens worked in national security for both presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.