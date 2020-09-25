I have some major concerns about the November elections:
1: If Joe Biden is elected, Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will run the government and Biden will be their puppet.
2. Biden is 78. If he should be incapacitated while in office, Kamala Harris would take over as president and Pelosi would become vice president.
3. The president nominates a person to fill vacancies in the Supreme Court. There could be several vacancies in the next four years and I don’t want any more abortion-leaning justices. Abortion is murder.
Trump is not perfect , but he is a much better alternative to what the Democrats are offering.
Don Brand
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.