President Donald Trump is not a politician. Politicians know how to say bad things nicely and nice things badly.
Politicians can call abortion women’s health care. Others can’t put that nice language on the killing of babies. Yes, they are babies. I know because we had a miscarriage in our house. The baby was about five months along, a nice boy. The doctor at the time baptized him conditionally in the delivery room. What a difference from the health care women recieve at Planned Parenthood.
People say abortion-on-demand is only one issue, but it is a big and important issue.
What nation kills their own people? We do. We the protectors of the free world have killed more than 100 million babies since the Roe v. Wade decision.
What other issues apart from abortion? President Trump has called China out for stealing our technology. He has brought troops home from the Middle East. He has seen that the countries in NATO share the cost. He has given American manufacturing a level playing field.
He has renegotiated treaties with Mexico and Canada. He has and will put Americans back to work.
Our president is not eloquent. All of his ideas are not brilliant, but the things he has done are morally correct and for the good of the American people.
Do not vote for a personality. Vote for a moral and just system of government which will guide the good people of America under God forward for years to come.
William Stangler
Cleveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.