In a letter published on Aug. 13, the writer professed that he loved the Mankato community. He went on to criticize the president for "his misinformation", "propaganda," for being a "racist, traitorous president and his like minded followers" and that "this community does not support ignorance." Pretty inflammatory!
The writer said "join me in rejecting this man and those who support him."
In looking back to the election results of 2106, President Donald Trump won Blue Earth County by about 3 points. Mankato is the largest voting area of the county. Data also shows Trump won all the counties in south central Minnesota by significant margins.
My understanding is that recent polls indicate that the race may be tight. It seems like a safe bet that Trump still has some support in the Mankato area. So the writer is saying reject those folks that may support Trump. So much for tolerance, acceptance or diversity of thought.
The writer said "show the world that Mankato, Minnesota, is a community that values the true greatness of America." I thought one of the true greatnesses of America was that folks of differing opinions could still be friends, agree to disagree, have reasonable conversations and be welcomed in the community. It doesn't sound that way with this writer.
If Trump happens to win in November and would happen to carry Blue Earth County, then what? Can the writer accept this?
Joseph Willaert
Mankato
