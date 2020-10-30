For a time such as this: Your religious liberty is at stake in this election. The left will stack the Supreme Court and rig future elections to usher in total, perpetual socialist power.
God and religion have no place under socialism. How much religious liberty do you assume you will have under strict socialism?
The answer is very little to none. If you are a Christian, believe in God, or even care about preserving religious liberty you know how to vote in November. There is only one clear choice, Trump-Pence.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
