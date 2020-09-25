Let's try a positive bent; a change of pace from what I consider bordering on neurotic animosity toward President Donald Trump by the same handful of angry local serial writers, month after month for years.
The headline of a Sept. 8 letter (Free Press too critical of Trump) explains the content. In a Sept. 12 response (Not enough space to list Trump flaws) the writer — not a serial writer —asked: "...why not write an article about what you like about Trump? We would all like a short story."
I did not write the initial letter, but decided to accept the challenge of the respondent. The most comprehensive piece I found was written by Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets columnist for the Washington Examiner.
Bedard cited 15 categories and 319 significant results in Trump's first three years. The winning continued with more this year. All told too lengthy to recite here.
You may not have heard about many of them. Paraphrasing Attorney General Bill Barr, what the national mainstream media reports/does not report is highly partisan; they try to achieve a political purpose and support a political narrative.
I consider Barr a serious person.
This time, more than usual, I think voters should base their votes for president on the respective capacity and competency of the two candidates. Save political party preference votes for members of Congress.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
