Curt Dahlin’s “Dakota War history needs full discussion” (My View, Dec. 31) makes some important and accurate points regarding the death toll, which confirm earlier tabulations.
Thomas J. Galbraith (1825-1909), who had been appointed by President Abraham Lincoln as U.S. agent for the Sioux, did a head count of those killed. His tally numbered 737 deaths (644 civilians and 93 soldiers).
In “The Indian Wars in Minnesota,” Louis R. Roddis reports the number of soldiers killed as 104, bringing the total death toll to 748. In his message to Congress (Dec. 1, 1862) President Lincoln reported that approximately 800 had perished. In “Dakota Dawn: The Decisive First Week of the Sioux Uprising, August 17-24, 1862” Gregory F. Michno describes the war as “one of the greatest massacres in American history.”
The death toll tabulations by Dahlin and others support that assessment. However, the actual number was most likely higher. “Tallies of casualties could not be kept during the killing…Those who died in swampy thickets or deep prairie grass would never be known,” according to C. M. Oehler’s “The Great Sioux Uprising.”
For years after the war, farmers found skeletal remains in fields and woodlands. This is commented on, for example, in “The History of Renville County, Minnesota,” by Franklyn Curtiss-Wedge.
Dahlin makes another important point regarding the “enormity of the killings,” noting “The story of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 needs no sensationalizing — it is horrific enough by itself.”
This is underscored by the fact that the death toll for the Dakota War is second only to 9-11 in terms of unarmed civilian casualties. If more than 600 civilians were killed in Minnesota today, it would make non-stop worldwide media coverage.
Thankfully, lay historians like Dahlin have helped tell the story of what happened in 1862.
Don Heinrich Tolzmann, Ph.D. is a retired librarian and professor of German at the University of Cincinnati whose family settled in Renville County in 1870. He is author and editor of several books on the Dakota War, including “German Pioneer Accounts of the Great Sioux Uprising in 1862.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.