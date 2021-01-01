By Curtis Dahlin
Your Dec. 16 issue carried a “My View” by Rick Lybeck where he called for a “public moratorium on white-victims rhetoric.” Mr. Lybeck responded to my earlier My View. (Dec. 6 “Sibley protected Dakota from mob violence)
It is evident to me that Mr. Lybeck finds my telling the truth to be troubling to him. With his call is for a moratorium, I am wondering, what is the purpose of education? I have always thought that students should be presented all sides of a story, and then they can decide what they feel is truth, as far as it can be ascertained.
After having worked on the U.S.–Dakota War of 1862 since 2002, I am fully aware of what a divisive subject it is. But it is the divisive subjects most of all where all parties must be at the table, presenting the facts and making their case. Mr. Lybeck uses me as an example of a party who he wants to silence, to banish from the table.
The whites and the Dakota share the history of this tragic war, so they both need to feel free to present the facts and make their case, without having a “moratorium” imposed on either side.
Mr. Lybeck states that “Dahlin concocts sensational numbers — 600 whites dead by early October, 1862; 18,000 conceivably killed today…” Apparently Mr. Lybeck thinks that I am making up the 600.
I can assure him that I spent many hundreds of hours researching the subject and then writing my book titled Victims of the Dakota Uprising: Killed, Wounded and Captured. Here I cite each individual victim, where and when they were killed, the circumstances if known and their place of burial if known. I have 75 pages of endnotes in the 300 page book, thoroughly documenting my sources.
So they were not “concocted.” My sole reason for mentioning 18,000 killed if it were to happen today is so the reader can better comprehend the enormity of the killings. The story of the U.S.–Dakota War of 1862 needs no sensationalizing — it is horrific enough all by itself. But what it needs are facts, which is what I strive for.
I want the readers to know that I am not the off the chart historian that Mr. Lybeck portrays me to be. Russell W. Fridley, the director of the Minnesota Historical Society from 1954 to 1986, had very complimentary things to say about my second book, The Dakota Uprising: A Pictorial History. His comments are on the back cover. In addition, if anyone still wonders if I am biased, they should read my book The Fort Sisseton Dakota Scouts and Their Camps in Eastern Dakota Territory — 1863– 1866. Then decide if I am or not. Mr. Lybeck is totally and absolutely mistaken about me being a racist.
I do not know just what Mr. Lybeck means by “white-victims rhetoric.” For example, is it wrong to state that the Dakota killed 100 children age 10 or under? Should the 100 remain invisible, because if they are mentioned at all, it contributes to “white-victims rhetoric? Were they victims or were they not?
There is no question that this war had horrific impacts on both sides. While Dakota and settlers had been learning to live side-by-side, the surprise attacks on the settlers and the heavy losses they experienced at the hands of the Dakota made that impossible, at least at that time.
Retaliation against the Dakota was minimal, too, in great part due to Minnesota’s white military officers. It is unfortunate that Lybeck obviously chooses to provide only one view of that war to those studying to be teachers themselves and wants to censor any facts that might question what he is teaching.
Regional lay historians do have an important role to play. Our contribution to the history of the U.S.–Dakota War is significant. I find it to be a puzzling and strange position for a college professor of all people to call for hearing only one side of the story. It is only by hearing both sides of the story that we will come to understand what took place. Once we have understanding, then we can begin to move forward.
Curtis Dahlin is an independent historian who is retired and lives in Roseville. For 19 years, he has been researching, writing and speaking on the U.S.–Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota. He has 18 self-published books on the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.