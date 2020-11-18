We are almost finished with the 2020 election and the voter turnout was historic.
If we subtracted out those who voted straight ticket (either Democrat or Republican) and those who voted solely because of one issue (abortion,guns,immigration,stock market, school choice,…), we would be left with those people who had a number of issues that were important to them and took some time to study the various candidates stands on these issues.
People with blind allegiance to their party or their issue are easy pickings for sophisticated social media campaigns that bombard you with messaging that steers you toward candidates who are only too eager to support your single issue to get your vote. These campaigns also demonize anyone who does not agree with them.
A functioning democracy depends on an informed citizenry. We must be willing to look at solving a lot of current problems, and we must be willing to listen to many points of view to come to a smart solution.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
