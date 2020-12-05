Apparently Joe Biden, when president, will create a new cabinet position for John Kerry; special envoy for climate. As secretary of state I think Kerry demonstrated his long suit was traveling overseas, staying in expensive hotels and making deals bad for our country.
I do not consider myself a “climate denier,” however, I am skeptical of apocalyptic climate activists. So in my view we do not need a climate envoy.
Due to American private sector ingenuity total United States energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 12% since 2005. The decrease in 2019 alone was 2.8%. The EPA projects an even greater decrease in 2020. We are moving in the right direction.
In contrast global energy-related emissions —including countries in the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement — most of which are making few if any efforts to meet their goals according to Climate Action Tracker — increased by almost 24% since 2005. The United States is not the problem.
Re-entering the Agreement — committing to a 28% reduction below 2005 levels by 2025 — I think, would be a mistake unless submitted to Congress as a treaty requiring a two-thirds majority vote.
Even then, the way I see it allowing rougue countries like China to increase CO2 emissions while punishing the United States economy with strict limits would be a bad idea.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
