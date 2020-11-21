It begins again. Letters criticizing Gov. Tim Walz's restrictions. As he said, "it is not easy, not fair, but necessary."
Gov. Walz was among the earlier governors to impose restrictions earlier this year (although not early enough). So who is to blame?
Obviously Donald Trump and his cronies and enablers. Also many governors (mostly Republicans, but not all) who not only failed to act but actually impeded fights against the virus. Although it is hard to acknowledge, it's Americans who wanted to put such things as youth sports, in-door dining, bars, large gatherings, and intentional disregard for the needed behaviors ahead of human life.
The affect of this virus is awful for everybody — children, people who lost jobs, people who can't pay their rent or feed their families, businesses forced to shut down, people who are forced to continue working while risking their lives to provide essential services and health care and our inability to enjoy contact with friends and family.
What should we do? Do everything you've been told to do during this epidemic. Try to have a positive attitude when it's difficult to do. Make contributions to organizations who need our help to support them.
We didn't need the U.S. to be worst in the world. Not only did our president not fight the virus with powers he could have used, he encouraged his supporters to ignore health officials' recommendations. He pushed virus responsibility off to the states, and then refused to provide the necessary aid to help them and the people they serve. I hope you are following Trump's behavior during this transition period.
Donald Daggett
Mankato
