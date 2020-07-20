There are also other local opportunities to continue supporting the racial justice movement.
Sharee Buell, of Mankato, has organized a bicycling challenge fundraiser through the end of July. People can collect pledges and go on a ride of their own. Or they can make a donation and challenge someone else to take a ride.
Most of the funds raised with go to support the new Mankato area chapter of the NAACP that is forming. Depending on how much she is able to raise, Buell said she might also donate to a YWCA bicycling program that aims to empower girls and to help international students at Minnesota State University.
The Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates and Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop are both matching some of the donations.
Buell is an avid cyclist but said she was apprehensive about planning her first fundraiser yet was propelled by a drive to do more to promote social justice, especially within her biking community.
“Silence is worse than making a mistake,” she said.
On her “Turning Wheels for Racial Justice Pledge” Facebook event page, she also is posting book recommendations and other resources for promoting cultural understanding aimed at bicyclists and other athletes.
A group dubbed Mankato Mutual Aid is holding a second supply drive Tuesday to help people impacted by the riots in Minneapolis. Nonperishable food, hygiene items, baby care items and cleaning products are being collected from 2-7 p.m. outside the Cub Foods on Madison Avenue. Financial donations also can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/mankato-mutual-aid.
A virtual panel promising a “grounded conversation looking into the political and social standing of Black voices in America is being held Monday. The panel is hosted by former Minnesota State University student government leaders and the panelists are four young Black female leaders from across Minnesota. The livestream starts at 6 p.m. on www.facebook.com/triplefalls.
