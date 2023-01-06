MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Taylor Otremba finished with two goals and three assists for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in an 8-0 nonconference road victory over Lindenwood Friday night.
Madison Mashuga had a goal and three assists for MSU, while Sydney Shearen, Kianna Roeske, Shelbi Guttormson, Claire Butorac and Sydney Langseth also scored for MSU.
The Mavericks (10-11, 5-11 in WCHA) finish their series with Lindenwood at 2 p.m. Saturday.
