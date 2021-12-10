It seems a lack of communication and possibly a false start created the current controversy over management of North Mankato Fun Days, the city’s premier summer event.
Public ire has been the result.
The controversy came to the surface at Monday’s North Mankato City Council meeting when apparently some council members were left in the dark about a plan for the city to take over the event from the North Mankato Civic and Commerce Association.
Councilman Billy Steiner, the most senior councilmember, argued the City Council should have been involved in the decision by City Administrator John Harrenstein to approach the Civic and Commerce Association about taking over the event from the not-for-profit group.
Mayor Dave Dehen and the other four council members and Harrenstein issued a written statement to The Free Press Tuesday arguing in varying degrees the council has been in the loop on the decision. Councilman Jim Whitlock said in a statement there was no “hostile takeover” of the event by the city or Harrenstein, and that the council was “well informed of discussions and proposed changes” to the event.
The initiative for the city to be more involved or manage the event came after Civic and Commerce member Denny Kemp, the longtime organizer, had terminal cancer. Kemp died earlier this year.
The details are murky on how the city approached the civic association, with an apparent surprise initiative by North Mankato lawyer Randy Zellmer having a meeting with the association where members described Zellmer indicating strongly that the city was going to take charge of the event.
That led the association to vote to end its involvement with the event, according to a statement by Councilmember Diane Norland, who argued there was no further action for the council to take.
But other Civic and Commerce members said they were never informed of the city’s intentions. Complicating matters is the friction between Harrenstein and former North Mankato City Clerk Lynette Peterson, the co-chair of organizing Fun Days. That suggests Harrenstein may have pursued the changes so he would not have to work with Peterson.
It’s a mess beyond a tangled web.
We agree with Steiner: A decision to make major changes to Fun Days, with the city taking on more responsibility and more liability, should have had a broader discussion among the council, and more importantly, with the public.
We’re wary of government taking over things like events involving liability when the private sector, or not-for-profit sector, in this case seemed to be handling it well.
There are plenty of questions left unanswered. The Civic and Commerce Association benefitted from Fun Days revenue and apparently provided some funding to other nonprofits. And the public has yet to learn how those nonprofits might be hurt. City liability and cost questions related to taking over the event also should be laid out.
The city agreed to continue talking with the Civic and Commerce Association in a statement, but also asserted the event “will be organized differently.” The public has a right to know what that means before wholesale changes in a signature event are implemented.
The very public issue seems to have been maneuvered with stealth-like activities, and that doesn’t serve the taxpayers of North Mankato.
