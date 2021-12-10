Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow likely. High around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow of varying intensity. Windy at times this evening. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.