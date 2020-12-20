Turning the higher education of 163,000 students on a dime and pivoting to sometimes daunting technology-based distance learning has been challenging at best, but the Minnesota State University system seems to have come through the first experience with only minor abrasions.
The system, with Minnesota State University in Mankato as the flagship, graduated 26,000 students last spring and this fall, all with pandemic-induced distance learning and hybrid models. “This was no easy task,” said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra in an interview last week with The Free Press Editorial Board.
There were no major COVID outbreaks on any campus, and faculty and staff worked through protocols to make sure students were educated and safe, Malhotra said. While all the fall semester grades are not yet complete, Malholtra acknowledged distance learning caused some students to drop out, but grades of those who stayed were not that different from normal semesters.
Enrollment system wide declined 5.8 percent for colleges and 3.6 percent for universities this fall. Minnesota State in Mankato was the exception with an actual enrollment gain of 2 percent to 14,600 students.
MSU and South Central College performing well during these perilous times can give some comfort to local denizens as one pillar of the regional economy appears to be holding its own.
There will, however, be budget consequences. Switching to distance learning came with financial costs and lower system wide enrollments cut into revenues. And the state is not likely to be awash in cash either.
As a result, the system has lowered its request for legislative funding to a $120 million increase, about half of what it asked for last time.
There may be some bright spots for MSU and the system as a whole. Malhotra says the faculty has “developed more capacity” for technology-driven learning, and the system will take a “deep dive” into that topic as a way to adapt for the future.
Malhotra has praise for the local public institutions and notes that MSU is bucking the trend in enrollment. Both institutions have adopted “high flex” options that involved distance learning but significant hands on and in person learning as well.
The Mankato region is fortunate to be a hub of higher education. It gives the community another example of how educational institutions as cornerstones of the economy can be a stabilizing force.
