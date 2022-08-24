Public safety has long been the bond that holds communities together and so a shortage of police officers threatens not only public safety but community well-being.
An in-depth report in Sunday’s Free Press showed the struggles rural areas and small towns as well as places like Mankato have in recruiting new police officers. Many small towns have been short staffed for years and struggle competing with wages offered in bigger cities.
Le Center has three full time officers and six part-timers for a town of 2,300 but has been short staffed since 2019. Smaller towns and rural area police forces have often been able to get part-timers right out of college on their way to a full time job. But now with so many full time jobs open, those right out of college can bypass the part-time learning step.
The Madelia public safety department has been trying to hire a fifth officer since March but has received only one application.
While Mankato and North Mankato appear to be adequately staffed, public safety leaders worry about filling spots when officers retire.
Minnesota State’s law enforcement program, one of the largest in the state, has seen an enrollment decline of about 10% since 2018, according to department chair Pat Nelson. She hears about the stigma of going into law enforcement from potential students.
The negative view of law enforcement comes from the civil unrest of the last few years and the killing — in full view of the world — of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police. That’s a hard picture to forget.
But the solution may be in changing that negative image into one where peace officers can become community leaders and help settle the strife that comes with a more polarized society. Leaders and educators have to explain that being a peace officer is about building a better, safer more integrated community, not simply about enforcing drug or gun laws.
That will take a new kind of peace officer, new leaders and innovative training and culture building. MSU has begun such a transformation in its program that now requires students to spend time with diverse communities and teaching standards that include stress and psychological training as well as cultural competency practicum-like experiences.
But cities and taxpayers must be willing to make sizable investments in public safety reflecting its role in community strength and stability. Cities will have to significantly expand recruitment efforts especially into communities of color.
They will have to create jobs with better benefits, more vacation and paid time off and opportunities for peace officers to make the difference they want to make whether that be more outreach, study or community engagement.
Peace officers of the future will need to adhere to high ethical standards and a moral compass that is based less on law and enforcement and more on peace and understanding.
Cities will have to make being a peace officer a community calling in order to get the best and brightest people to make sure they create a community safety environment where people like George Floyd would be getting help instead of getting killed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.