NORTH MANKATO — The Chicago Bandits scored seven unanswered runs and defeated the Aussie Peppers 7-1 in a National Pro Fastpitch softball game Thursday at Caswell Park.
The Peppers scored in the bottom of the third inning on Verity Long’s infield RBI single, but the Bandits scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth inning.
The Peppers (7-21) are off today before playing at Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday.
