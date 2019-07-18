MANKATO — Madi Mueller went 2 for 3 with two triples and scored three runs as the Mankato Peppers 18U fastpitch team defeated Sleepy Eye 13-1 in four innings Thursday at the Mankato West field.
Kelsey Goettl went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Tiffany Danay went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Rylee Olson was 3 for 3, and Emma Young was 2 for 3.
Jacee Schultz got the win, striking out six.
The Peppers will begin state tournament play on Saturday at Caswell Park.
