Here are this week’s adoptable pets from the Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Our goal is to find homes for the animals that have been waiting the longest. For more information about these animals or to ask about adopting, email MSAR at info@mendingspirits.org or visit them online at mendingspirits.org.
Hollace
Hollace arrived at Mending Spirits after her family moved. When meeting new people she can be shy at first, but once she warms up to you she loves to cuddle on your lap and shower you with affection. When you look into her big eyes your heart will melt. She is looking for a calm home with someone to give her the stability she needs.
Paco
Paco is an 11-yearold Sun Conure. He loves to walk around with you while you get ready, sit on the couch and go for car rides. His cage in his foster home has a top that opens and he can often be found perched nearby. Paco would do great with one calm adult person. If you are of the mature type, ready to be committed and have done your research about Sun Conures, he’s all in.
Sabrina
My name is Sabrina and I’m a 9-month-old sweet black kitty. I love to run around the house and play. I love to chase my foster family up the hall, explore and run around the house. I have a sweet temperament and love anyone who will show me attention. I like to play with other cat friends in the home and would make the ‘purfect’ addition to your family.
Poppy
Poppy is a fantastic and lovely compact friend. She enjoys being held, brushing and grooming, exploring, peek-a-boo, nibbling on fresh greens, toys and, most of all, making new friends. She is a tidy little girl and keeps her home turf clean and uses her litter box consistently. She has nice manners for a little bunny. Poppy would certainly be a prime first pet candidate for someone because she is easy-going and adaptive.
Deja
Deja is a beautiful 4-year-old mix who LOVES any type of human. She enjoys cuddling and hanging out in the house. She knows basic commands to sitting and going to her kennel. She lets you know when she needs to go outside and gets super excited! She needs space to run. Deja unfortunately needs to be the only pet in the home as she is not too sure about others and gets defensive. However, she will truly be the only one you need!
Chili
Chili is a very mellow and loving chinchilla. He is also a super soft snuggle buddy. He is fun to watch jump from shelf to shelf In his cage. Chili would make a quiet roommate and a wonderful friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.